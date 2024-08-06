Wedbush Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Cinemark Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CNK opened at $25.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 101,272 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

