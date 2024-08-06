Wedbush Comments on LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

LGI Homes Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $101.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.92. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $139.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

