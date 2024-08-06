Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after acquiring an additional 302,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after buying an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

