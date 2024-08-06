Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $54.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $50.11. 190,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

