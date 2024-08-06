Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $73.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $612,410 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 575,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,178,000 after buying an additional 74,823 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8,796.7% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 133,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 131,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

