Westrock Coffee (WEST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. On average, analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

In related news, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,943,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,825,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,419. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEST shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

