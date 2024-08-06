WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $277,427.77 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00103970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010326 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

