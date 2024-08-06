WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Further Reading

