William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lemonade in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMND. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

