William Blair Comments on Mastercard Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $442.00 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $410.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,314,928 shares of company stock worth $1,044,421,131. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,751,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

