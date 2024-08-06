William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.12.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 36,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 144,328 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,253 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $59,653,000 after buying an additional 182,456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,838,558 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,543,000 after buying an additional 655,942 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,245 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

