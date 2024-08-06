William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $16.19 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $198.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $278.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day moving average is $222.82.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.