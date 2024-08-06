World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $107.03 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $107.03 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00037066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000095 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,377,043 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

