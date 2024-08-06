Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 116,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

