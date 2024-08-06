Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xencor Price Performance

XNCR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 108,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Xencor has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

