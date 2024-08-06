Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

NYSE YUMC traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

