Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yum China has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.