Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for HEICO in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.89.

HEICO stock opened at $227.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.55. HEICO has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $242.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 96.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 96.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

