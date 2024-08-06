Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after buying an additional 37,288 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

