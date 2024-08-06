Zacks Research Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAL. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

