Zacks Research Weighs in on BlackRock, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $9.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.88. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $41.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $10.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

BLK opened at $830.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $802.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

