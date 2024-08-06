Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Zevia PBC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Amy Taylor acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

