Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.78-5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.10-9.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.
Zoetis Price Performance
ZTS traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,081. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.38.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoetis
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.