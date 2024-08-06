ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

