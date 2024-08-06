ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 18.7 %

ZI traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,718,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,511. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

