ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 16,335,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,138. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,005,000 after acquiring an additional 223,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,448,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

