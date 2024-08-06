ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.
ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 27,153,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,511. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
