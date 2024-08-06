ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $298-301 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.23 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Raymond James cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

ZI traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 21,276,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,698. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

