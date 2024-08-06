ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,289,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

