10,526 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

