23,507 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,458 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 293,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

