93,556 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPF stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

