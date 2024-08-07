abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.74

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period.

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

