Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Compass Point

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Compass Point from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

GOLF opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 889,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $21,945,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

