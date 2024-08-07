Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 9,863 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,863 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $238,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,816,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,979,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,549 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $180,043.65.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,948 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $314,506.92.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,674 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,638.82.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $276,166.17.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $423,020.37.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Stories

