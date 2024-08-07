Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 5.8 %

ADUS opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $126.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

