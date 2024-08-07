Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $514.20 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $523.38 and a 200-day moving average of $527.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the software company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Adobe by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 8,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

