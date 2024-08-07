ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADTN. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

