aelf Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 6% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $262.12 million and approximately $29.87 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get aelf alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,045,363 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.