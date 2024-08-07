AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AerCap were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AerCap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AerCap by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AerCap by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

NYSE AER opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

