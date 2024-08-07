Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

AEVA stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.