AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGNC. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

