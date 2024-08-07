Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Airgain Stock Down 0.9 %
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.96% of Airgain worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
