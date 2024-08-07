Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %
AKBA stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.48.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
