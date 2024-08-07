Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,614 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

