Alan Hoops Sells 1,700 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Hoops sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $295.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $321.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.47.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 184,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

