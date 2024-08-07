Alan Hoops Sells 1,700 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Hoops sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CorVel Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $295.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $321.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.47.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CorVel
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CorVel
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.