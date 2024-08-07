Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $79.53 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 20,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.4% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $392,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

