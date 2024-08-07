Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells C$1,259,100.00 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Jørn Madsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.94, for a total transaction of C$1,259,100.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1-year low of C$36.90 and a 1-year high of C$52.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.63.
