Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 11,405 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

