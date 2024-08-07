Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 298.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ALTO opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.95. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.98.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

